The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Is Coming To Town!

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is spreading joy and cheer throughout the Coca-Cola UNITED territory in December. Six caravans, each named for one of Santa’s reindeer, are traveling the country and providing free family photos with Santa. The Vixen caravan will make stops in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana this holiday season. Find out when the caravan will come to a town or city near you below. Be sure to use the hashtag #CokeCaravan when posting to your social media accounts.

Alabama

Thursday, Dec. 2, noon-7 p.m.: Protective Stadium ASHAA Super 7, 1020 24 th N., Birmingham

Friday, Dec. 3, noon-7 p.m.: Protective Stadium ASHAA Super 7, 1020 24th N., Birmingham

N., Birmingham Saturday, Dec. 4, noon-2 p.m.: Jack’s, 901 Martin St. N., Pell City

Saturday, Dec. 4, 6-9 p.m.: Jack’s, 4604 Deerfoot Pkwy., Trussville

Sunday, Dec. 5, noon-3 p.m.: Walmart, 890 Odum Road, Gardendale

Sunday, Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.: Piggly Wiggly, 415 Caldwell Drive, Warrior

Wednesday, Dec. 8, noon-3 p.m.: Walmart, 5245 Rangeline Service Road S., Mobile

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m.: Walmart, 27520 U.S. Highway 98, Daphne

Thursday, Dec. 9, noon-3 p.m.: Greer’s CashSaver, 3710 Dauphin St., Mobile

Thursday, Dec. 9, 6-9 p.m.: Greer’s CashSaver, 4055 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile

Friday, Dec. 10, 1-5 p.m.: OWA, 1501 S. OWA Blvd., Foley

Saturday, Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Manny’s Piggly Wiggly Parade, 719 Saraland Blvd. S., Saraland

Florida

Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Walmart, 4965, U.S. Highway 90, Milton

Sunday, Dec. 12, 4-7 p.m.: Food Outlet, 6516 Caroline St., Milton

Georgia

Wednesday, Dec. 15, noon-3 p.m.: Walmart, 630 Collins Hill Road, Lawrenceville

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m.: Walmart, 3795 Buford Drive, Buford

Thursday, Dec. 16: noon-3 p.m.: Walmart, 5200 Windward Pkwy., Alpharetta

Thursday, Dec. 16: 6:30-9 p.m.: AMC, 3101 Cobb Pkwy. S.E., Unit 201, Atlanta

Friday, Dec. 17, noon-3 p.m.: Walmart, 1025 Highway 34 E., Newnan

Friday, Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m.: Callaway Gardens, 17800 U.S. Highway 27, Pine Mountain

Saturday, Dec. 18: noon-7 p.m.: Six Flags, 275 Riverside Pkwy., Austell

Sunday, Dec. 19, noon-3 p.m.: Walmart, 340 Norman Drive, Valdosta

Sunday, Dec. 19: 6-9 p.m.: Wild Adventures, 3766 Old Clyattville Road, Valdosta

