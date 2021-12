New Orleans Coca-Cola Employees Donate Holiday Gifts to Volunteers of America

New Orleans Coca-Cola, a sales, distribution and production center of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), kicked off the holiday season delivering gifts to its local Volunteers of America chapter. Through employee donations, New Orleans Coca-Cola adopted 75 children, fulfilled their wish lists and also purchased gift cards. Kudos to the team for their generosity in this season of giving!