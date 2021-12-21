Chattanooga Coca-Cola Sponsors Wreaths for Veteran Gravesites at National Cemetery

As part of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18, Chattanooga Coca-Cola and its employees sponsored nearly 800 wreaths placed at the graves of service members at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

The wreath laying event is coordinated by Wreaths Across Chattanooga, whose mission is to “ensure every veteran is honored with a wreath each year.” Lindy Hannah, pictured at left, wife of Product Supply Corporate Director Scott Hannah, placed wreaths at the graves of her parents, George Allen Dotson and Emily Dotson.

with phots of her with her parents Markers.