Coca-Cola UNITED Wins Monster Energy 2021 Bottler of the Year

Coca-Coca UNITED is the winner of the Monster Energy 2021 Bottler of the Year among U.S. Coca-Cola bottlers that service 400 or more Walmart locations. Coca-Cola UNITED serves nearly 500 Walmart locations across our six-state territory.

Monster Energy Company identified four key growth pillars for 2021 to drive results that meet or exceed our business plan at Walmart. They include volume growth for both Monster and Reign, as well as weekly in-stock performance. Coca-Cola UNITED ranked either first or second on each growth pillar.

This great accomplishment took the hard work, commitment to service and collaboration of our Sales Operations Teams, Supply Chain and our Walmart Key Account Developers. A special thanks goes to Robert Laws for his leadership in managing our Walmart account.

Congratulations to our entire Coca-Cola UNITED team for another great win!