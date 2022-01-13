Coca-Cola UNITED Names Mike Lurker Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations

Coca-Cola UNITED Names Mike Lurker Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations

Birmingham, Ala. (Jan. 13, 2022) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) named Mike Lurker vice president of supply chain and operations effective Jan. 1, 2022. He succeeds Stan Ellington, who announced his retirement last year.

Lurker is responsible for all areas of supply chain, including warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, product fulfillment, engineering, fleet, facilities, quality assurance and sustainability. Previously serving as corporate director of manufacturing, he joined UNITED in 2004 as operations manager in Birmingham and later became plant manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Prior to that, Lurker spent two decades with Coca-Cola Consolidated, another Coca-Cola bottler based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he began his career as a material handler.

“We are fortunate to have Mike, a proven executive with almost four decades of experience, lead our supply chain and operations at a most critical and challenging time in our business,” said John Sherman, president and CEO of Coca-Cola UNITED. “But even more impressive than his experience and expertise, is Mike’s passion for and deep commitment to our associates and our customers. He will continue our legacy of quality and excellence in all we do. “

Lurker and his wife, Jackie, reside in the Birmingham area and have two sons, William and Jacob. In his spare time, he enjoys deep sea fishing, playing guitar, golfing and serving with the correction ministry at his church.

