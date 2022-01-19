Coca-Cola UNITED’s Grant Rafield Named Among Birmingham’s Rising Young Professionals

Grant Rafield, Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Director of Supply Chain Execution, was recently featured in the Birmingham Business Journal’s (BBJ) NextGenBHM series recognizing young leaders throughout the metro area.

The series highlights rising stars in business age 35 and under. Fields include healthcare, innovation, technology, manufacturing, and retail. Honorees were chosen based on their contributions to their companies, their role in the industry, the likelihood of them becoming a key leader in their field and their role in the community.

To view the full BBJ story, click here.