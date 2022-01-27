Robertsdale Coca-Cola Associate Featured in Local Guide

Robertsdale Coca-Cola Special Events Coordinator Thomas “T Ray” Parks was recently featured in the new South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Find It Local guide. Parks will mark 28 years with Coca-Cola in February.

“I’ve been doing the special event side of it for probably 15 years. The first 13 years I was on trucks, delivering,” Parks said. “I’m just one of those employees, I love what I do, and I just do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Read the full story here (pages 22-23).