Employee of the month – January 2022

Jaron Jeter – has only been here at College Park for a short period of time, but in this short time he has really taken the initiative to learn the lines and to assist when needed. When Jeter is here, he is in the game and not on the bench. He is a team player that needs little to no instructions, and it’s very rare to hear him complain. We need more employees like Jeter with that get it done attitude. And the end of the shift, he is the last man standing, making sure that all raw materials have been put away and all totes have been taken to the recycle department. He’s doing a great job, so I would like to say thanks Jeter and, we see you.

Please join us in congratulating Jason Jeter on achieving Employee of the Month!