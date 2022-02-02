Coca-Cola UNITED Announced as Title Sponsor of Birmingham Bottling Exhibit

Coca-Cola UNITED is proud to be the title sponsor of the new Birmingham Bottling: Soft Drinks in the Magic City exhibit at Vulcan Park & Museum.

The exhibit, located in the Linn-Henley Gallery inside Vulcan Center, runs from January 27, 2022 through January 2023. Vulcan Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the exhibit is included in the cost of admission.

Coca-Cola UNITED, founded in 1902 in Birmingham and marking its 120th anniversary this year, loaned several items for the exhibit, which overviews the city’s history of soft drinks and explores why Birmingham led the nation in soft drink brands. For more information, click here.