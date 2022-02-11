Eat, Drink and Be Mardi! Local Artist Signings Set Feb. 15-22

Eat, Drink and Be Mardi! For its official Barq’s campaign, Coca-Cola UNITED commissioned New Orleans artist Becky Fos to create the vibrant artwork to reflect the spirit of Mardi Gras. Fos will be signing free prints of her Barq’s painting at select locations in Louisiana and Mississippi beginning Feb. 15 in New Orleans. See the full schedule below!

Tuesday, Feb. 15

4-5 p.m.: Rouses Markets, 4500 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

6-7 p.m.: Winn-Dixie, N. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans

Thursday, Feb. 17

4-5 p.m.: Zuppardo’s Family Market, 5010 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

6-7 p.m.: Rouses Markets, 6205 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero

Friday, Feb. 18

5-6 p.m.: Froogel’s Cost+Foods, 295 U.S. 90, Bat St. Louis, Mississippi

Monday, Feb. 21

4-5 p.m.: Winn-Dixie, 5400 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

6-7 p.m.: Rouses Markets, 2701 Airline Drive, Metairie

Tuesday, Feb. 22