Robertsdale Coca-Cola Celebrates City’s Centennial

In celebration of the City of Robertsdale’s 100th anniversary, the Robertsdale Coca-Cola team participated in the city’s centennial parade. Floats representing Coca-Cola and other local businesses and organizations made their way from the PZK Center to other parts of town as people lined the city’s main thoroughfares on Feb. 19. To read more and to watch video, click here.