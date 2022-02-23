Coca-Cola UNITED Names Carl Hill Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director

Birmingham, Ala. (Feb. 23, 2022) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has named Carl Hill as its first-ever director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), effective Feb. 14, 2022. The new position is part of the Company’s ongoing efforts in cultivating an “Associates First” culture and a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

Hill is responsible for developing, leading and implementing UNITED’s DE&I initiatives to accelerate Company performance and optimize organizational values. This includes the development, education and advancements of UNITED’s diverse workplace. Hill will also partner with UNITED’s marketing and communications teams to convey the Company’s DE&I actions, supplier diversity and community involvement to all associates. In addition, Hill will work directly with other Coca-Cola bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company and key DE&I partners to establish and foster external relationships.

For the past four years, Hill has served as UNITED’s director of multicultural marketing and community affairs for the Company’s East Region, based in Atlanta, where he has championed inclusive marketing campaigns and community causes. He is also a founding member of UNITED’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, established in summer 2020 with the goal of fostering a more inclusive organization and supporting community initiatives that provide economic empowerment and promote social justice and racial equality.

Prior to joining UNITED, Hill led sales operations for Coca-Cola Refreshments, the anchor bottler of Coca-Cola products in North America at that time.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are integral parts of UNITED’s core values of Quality, Integrity, Excellence and Respect for all,” said Gianetta Jones, Coca-Cola UNITED vice president and chief people officer. “Carl has sparked positive change in our company and the communities we serve, and his leadership in this new role will help advance this important work.”

Hill is a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and Georgia State University, where he earned his master’s degree in business administration. He is certified as a project management professional from the International Project Management Institute, and is a member of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta and the National Black MBA Association. Hill serves on various nonprofit Board of Directors, including the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, Hands on Atlanta and the City of Atlanta’s Workforce Program.

“I look forward to supporting our 10,000 associates, our diverse communities and the customers that we serve all across the Southeast U.S. in this new role,” Hill said.

Hill and his wife, Dr. Cherie Hill, have three children and will continue to reside in the Atlanta area. His hobbies include following all Atlanta sports, running, attending hip-hop and R&B concerts and watching his favorite television show, “Shark Tank.”

