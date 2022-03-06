Coca-Cola UNITED’s Pam Cook Part of World Games ‘Dream Team’

Pam Cook, Coca-Cola UNITED Director of Multicultural Marketing and Community Affairs, Central Region, is part of the women-led “dream team” that’s planning The World Games 2022 in Birmingham July 7-17.

“We know the significance of us having a seat at the table,” Cook, who serves as Chief Marketing Officer for the Games, told the Birmingham Times in a recent interview. “We know it’s necessary and it’s needed—and I think it’s appreciated.”

Read the full Birmingham Times story here.

The World Games represent the pinnacle of competition for 3,600 of the world’s best athletes in 30-plus unique, multidisciplinary sports. Coca-Cola UNITED is the presenting sponsor of the Games closing ceremony July 17 at Protective Stadium.