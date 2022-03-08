February Employee of the Month: Cezaire Moss

Cezaire Moss – Machine Operator 2, has achieved Employee of the month for February.

Cezaire’s nomination letter reads, “This guy goes overboard every day. He makes sure that his line is ready to start up on time every Monday, along with assisting the other lines to start a productive day. Cezaire also brings food in sometimes to make employees feel at home and safe. He’s encouraged others to keep their head up when they are turned down for a position. Overall, this guy is willing to learn and grow daily.”

Cezaire has been with Coca-Cola United for seven months. His job responsibility is line 3 dunnage, off loading, assisting with the line daily start up and assisting wherever he is needed. Cezaire helped line 3 reach their goals for the month.

Cezaire loves to work out, he like trying out new restaurants, going to concerts and helping homeless people.

Please join us in congratulating Cezaire Moss on achieving Employee of the Month!! Congratulations Cezaire!