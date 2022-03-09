Coca-Cola UNITED Celebrates Facility Upgrades at Evergreen Sales Center

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

cassandramickens@ccbcu.com

205-612-6779

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED Celebrates Facility Upgrades at Evergreen Sales Center

$450K Investment Benefits Associates, Customers, Local Communities

Evergreen, Ala. (March 9, 2022) – Evergreen Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., (UNITED), today hosted a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate its investment of more than $450,000 in facility upgrades.

“I can tell you without exception that no grand opening is more special or more gratifying to me, personally or professionally, than Evergreen, Alabama. This is where I grew up as part of a nurturing family and as part of a wonderful, caring community,” said Claude Nielsen, Coca-Cola UNITED board chairman and Evergreen native. “Our Evergreen Sales Center is a great place for our outstanding team to work, and it will be a center where we will compete and win the marketplace every day, and we will continue to grow.”

Evergreen Sales Center Manager Garrett Payton added the upgrades create a better working environment for employees and provide more distribution capacity to improve service to customers and consumers.

“This investment by Coca-Cola UNITED demonstrates our dedication and long-term commitment to Conecuh County, all of our local communities, our loyal customers and to our associates,” Payton said.

The enhanced operations at Evergreen Coca-Cola represent a 70 percent increase in local jobs (22 to 38 associates), a 60 percent increase in customers (400 to 640) and a 57 percent increase in consumers (70,000 to 110,000). Acquired by Coca-Cola UNITED in 2014, Evergreen Coca-Cola serves customers and consumers throughout South Alabama and Northwest Florida with beverages from the expansive Coca-Cola portfolio.

After remarks by Coca-Cola UNITED executives and local government officials, the official ribbon cutting and lunch followed. COVID-19 protocols were adhered to onsite.

– Stand UNITED –

About Coca-Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. For more information, visit cocacolaunited.com.