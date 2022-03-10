Coca-Cola UNITED’s Gianetta Jones Named Among ‘Women Who Shape the State’

Gianetta Jones, Coca-Cola UNITED Vice President and Chief People Officer, has been named among the 2022 class of This is Alabama’s Women Who Shape the State.

Exemplifying intelligence, leadership and fearlessness, this year’s honorees represent a wide range of fields, including education, healthcare and nonprofits, but they all have one shared goal: “Making their communities better places to live.”

A luncheon to celebrating the honorees was held March 3 at The Club in Birmingham. Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley M. Jones, who is the youngest person to ever have that title, was the keynote speaker.

Each honoree was asked to share some words of wisdom and reflection. Jones said, “Leadership isn’t about authority. It’s about building credible influence with others. Influence is built by your confidence in your abilities and consistent way you show up in your role every day. This creates trust with those you serve and lead which opens the door to greater influence.”