UGA National Football Championship Commemorative Coca-Cola Cans Unveiled

UGA National Football Championship Commemorative Coca-Cola Cans Unveiled

Athens, Ga. (April 1, 2022) – Coca-Cola® is raising a toast to University of Georgia (UGA) fans celebrating the Bulldogs’ first College Football National Championship win in 41 years.

Coca-Cola wants to commemorate this huge achievement alongside the Georgia Bulldogs and fans. In honor of UGA’s 2021 national championship win and the dedicated Bulldog fans who cheered on their team to victory, Coca-Cola has unveiled a commemorative 12-ounce can to mark this milestone. The limited-edition Coca-Cola can – available in six packs – features the custom logo commemorating UGA’s impressive national football championship.

“We congratulate the Georgia Bulldogs on their College Football Playoff National Championship win and encourage fans to celebrate with us in Coca-Cola’s home state,” said Crawford J. Jones, Vice President of Coca-Cola UNITED’s East Region, which is based in Atlanta. “Georgia fans can toast to their team’s victory by relishing the delicious, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola in a commemorative can or glass bottle.”

Beginning the week of April 4, fans can visit participating local retailers to purchase their own six-pack of the limited-edition collectible 12-ounce cans, while supplies last. Commemorative six pack, eight-ounce glass bottles will be available this August, in time to celebrate the fall college football season kickoff.

As a longstanding supporter of the University of Georgia and the University of Georgia Athletic Department, Coca-Cola also offers a variety of programs designed to engage and celebrate UGA students and fans. Coca-Cola also is proud to support UGA students through the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars Program, which provides scholarships to students who are the first in their immediate family to attend college.

The last time UGA won the national championship, in 1980, Coca-Cola produced a first-of-its-kind commemorative bottle and accompanying tray. Both became cherished collectibles.

About Coca-Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. For more information, visit cocacolaunited.com.