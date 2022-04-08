Gautier High School Cheer Team Wins $5K ‘Power Your School’ Prize

Congratulations to the Gautier High School cheerleading team, winners of a $5,000 cash award through the POWERADE® Power Your School program!

Coca-Cola UNITED teamed up with the POWERADE® Power Your School program to select 10 deserving high schools in Louisiana and South Mississippi to receive cash awards to upgrade their athletic programs. Winning teams can spend the award as they see fit to help them achieve at a higher level.

The POWERADE® Power Your School program is designed to make an impact and build relationships with teens, parents, coaches and high schools in local communities. The goal is to power the next generation of athletes to reach their full potential. Past winners have purchased new equipment, uniforms and gear, improved practice facilities and even covered transportation costs to and from games.

Congrats again to the Gautier Gators!