April employee of the month

College Park Facility Announcement

Jesse Rosa- Machine Operator 2, has achieved Employee of the month for April.

Jesse’s nomination letter reads;

Jesse Rosa is one of those guys that will come in early each day to get a game plan for the day. Once he has the plan for the day, he is willing to stay over if needed to complete the task at hand. Jesse is willing to do whatever is needed to support the team. Jesse is often overlooked for all the contributions that he brings to the team, shift and company. Jesse is engaged; he always volunteers when most will not. Jesse has the drive and determination that we need to meet our EBCO goals for the year. Jesse is still learning, but he is doing a wonderful job.

Jesse has been with Coca-Cola UNITED for 4 years. He started as an order builder.

Jessie volunteered with his team in preparing food for Meals On Wheels.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family.

Please join us in congratulating Jesse Rosa on achieving Employee of the Month!!