Coca-Cola UNITED Appoints Scott McCallister as West Region Vice President

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

cassandramickens@ccbcu.com

205-612-6779

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED Appoints Scott McCallister as West Region Vice President

Birmingham, Ala. (May 23, 2022) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Scott McCallister as its next West Region Vice President effective August 1, 2022. McCallister will succeed Susanne Hall, who will become Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer on August 1.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the headquarters for Coca-Cola UNITED’s West Region, McCallister will assume executive responsibility for sales, marketing and distribution for the company’s footprint in Louisiana and South Mississippi. In addition, McCallister will lead approximately 2,600 associates in 12 sales centers spanning the region.

McCallister currently serves as Louisiana Division Director and is responsible for six sales centers with approximately 1,500 associates. He joined Coca-Cola UNITED in 2015 as director of the former North Louisiana Division, which merged with the former South Louisiana Division to become the Louisiana Division in 2019. McCallister’s appointment is the latest in a series of recent executive leadership announcements as the country’s third largest Coca-Cola bottler plans for its future success.

“With 27 years in the Coca-Cola system, Scott has brought tremendous experience and leadership to our team,” said Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO John Sherman, who earlier this year announced his retirement effective July 31. “Scott’s deep knowledge of our business, passionate leadership and his commitment to our associates, customers and communities will continue to be an asset for our company as he joins our executive leadership team.”

Coca-Cola UNITED Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Mike Suco, who will become the company’s eighth President and CEO on August 1, added McCallister’s appointment will continue to build on the local operating model that is foundational to the company’s success.

“Scott has established strong relationships with our associates and valued customers throughout Louisiana and Mississippi,” Suco said. “He brings an incredible track record of leadership as well as a passion for people to this role.”

McCallister joined the Coca-Cola system in 1995 after three years with the Kroger Company. His career began as a Sales Associate in Shreveport, Louisiana, and he held various positions before becoming a Sales Manager in Alexandria, Louisiana. He then relocated to Texarkana, Texas, as a Sales Center Manager before returning to Shreveport, where he also served as Sales Center Manager. McCallister later led on premise and convenience channels as Director for Louisiana and Mississippi prior to joining Coca-Cola UNITED.

“I am both honored and excited to accept this new leadership role,” McCallister said. “Having been part of the Coca-Cola UNITED family for seven years, our ‘Associates First’ culture as well as our dedication to service and community make this an outstanding opportunity.”

A Louisiana native, McCallister grew up in Shreveport and is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Civically, he has served on several boards, including the Louisiana Restaurant Association, United Way and currently Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana. Scott and his wife, Tiffany, reside in Baton Rouge and have a son and daughter, Tyler and Tori.

– Stand UNITED –

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. For more information, visit cocacolaunited.com.