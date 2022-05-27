Robertsdale Coca-Cola Sponsors Annual Strawberry Festival

Robertsdale Coca-Cola was a proud sponsor of the 33rd Annual Baldwin County Strawberry Festival held April 9-10 at Loxley Municipal Park.

The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival began in 1987 as a united effort between ARC Baldwin County and Loxley Elementary School. The event has since grown from a few vendors to more than 180 arts and crafts exhibitors, a dozen food vendors, a carnival, children’s games, an antique auto show and live music. And, of course, strawberry shortcake is the star of the festival.

The festival raises more than $48,000 annually for Loxley Elementary and ARC Baldwin County.