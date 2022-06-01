Scholarships Awarded to Children of Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Associates

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) recently announced the winners of its Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship, rewarded annually to 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates. The following winners are the children of Atlanta North Metro Bottling Company and Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola Bottling Company associates:

Saurav Annepu of Cumming, Ga., the son of Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola associate Sobhan Annepu and recent graduate of Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga., was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

Jaz Brown of Mableton, Ga., the daughter of Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola associate Vaschon Brown and recent graduate of South Cobb High School in Austell, Ga., was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

Cheyenne Byrd of Moreland, Ga., the daughter of Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola associate Timothy Byrd and recent graduate of Newnan High School in Newnan, Ga., was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

Chloe Gilbert of Douglasville, Ga., the daughter of Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola associate Stephen Gilbert and a recent graduate of Alexander High School in Douglasville, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

Caleb Harris of Snellville, Ga., the son of Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola associate Shumphert Harris and a recent graduate of Brookwood High School in Snellville, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

“Coca-Cola UNITED has been a family-focused company for 120 years. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to provide college scholarships to the children and grandchildren of our associates,” said Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Roberto Privitera and Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Rudd Cummings in a joint statement.

Coca-Cola UNITED established the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship in 1995 in honor of former CEO Crawford Johnson III’s retirement and his 45 years of service to the company. The scholarship expanded in 2014, when Johnson’s daughter, former UNITED Community Relations Director and current Board of Directors member Walker Johnson Jones, retired after 34 of years of service. The program is a testament to the company’s commitment to education and its focus on associates and their families across its six-state bottling territory.

Winners are selected to receive either a $5,000 or $3,000 scholarship, renewable over four years. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service. For the complete list of 2022 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship recipients, click here.