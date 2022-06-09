Scholarships Awarded to Children, Grandchildren of Birmingham Coca-Cola Associates

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) recently announced the winners of its Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship, rewarded annually to 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates. The following winners are the children and grandchildren of Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company associates.

Brodie Cornelison of Cleveland, Ala., the son of Birmingham Coca-Cola associate Amber Cornelison and recent graduate of Locust Fork High School, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

of Cleveland, Ala., the son of Birmingham Coca-Cola associate Amber Cornelison and recent graduate of Locust Fork High School, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. Michaela Higgins of Mt. Olive, Ala., the daughter of Birmingham Coca-Cola associate Brandon Higgins and recent graduate of Gardendale High School, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

of Mt. Olive, Ala., the daughter of Birmingham Coca-Cola associate Brandon Higgins and recent graduate of Gardendale High School, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Maddie Neighbors of Destrehan, La., the granddaughter of Birmingham Coca-Cola associate Mike Neighbors and a recent graduate of Destrehan High School, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

of Destrehan, La., the granddaughter of Birmingham Coca-Cola associate Mike Neighbors and a recent graduate of Destrehan High School, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Victoria West of Pelham, Ala., the daughter of Birmingham Coca-Cola associate Barbara West and a recent graduate of Pelham High School, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

“Coca-Cola UNITED has been a family-focused company for 120 years,” said Alan Lincoln, Birmingham Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager. “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to provide college scholarships to the children and grandchildren of our associates.”

Coca-Cola UNITED established the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship in 1995 in honor of former CEO Crawford Johnson III’s retirement and his 45 years of service to the company. The scholarship expanded in 2014, when Johnson’s daughter, former UNITED Community Relations Director and current Board of Directors member Walker Johnson Jones, retired after 34 of years of service. The program is a testament to the company’s commitment to education and its focus on associates and their families across its six-state bottling territory.

Winners are selected to receive either a $5,000 or $3,000 scholarship, renewable over four years. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service. For the complete list of 2022 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship recipients, click here.