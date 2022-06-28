Recipe: Coca-Cola Glazed Conecuh Sausage and Bacon

Ahead of all the July 4 festivities, our Evergreen Coca-Cola team has graciously shared their famous Coca-Cola Glazed Conecuh Sausage and Bacon recipe. So easy and delicious!

Preheat oven to 350. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Top with wire rack; spray with cooking spray. Soak wooden picks in water for 30 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together chili sauce, Coca-Cola, honey, Worcestershire, vinegar and hot sauce. Reserve half of mixture for dipping sauce. Cut bacon slices in three sections. Wrap sausage slices with bacon, securing with wooden picks. Brush with half of Coca-Cola mixture and discard excess. Place sausages on prepared rack. Bake until browned and crisp, 18 to 20 minutes. Serve with reserved Coca-Cola mixture.