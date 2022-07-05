June Employee of the month

Becky Price – College Park Supervisor for line 5 has achieved Employee of the Month for June.

Becky’s nomination letter reads: “Becky has been a great asset to the team since she’s been here. Despite the obstacles she always find a way to get the job done. Becky helps when others don’t. She steps in when there are absences and still does her duties as a supervisor. Overall, Becky is an awesome team player and is doing a great job.”

Becky has been with the company for 7 months. She enjoys working with everyone resolving issues. She is a member of line 5 changeover team. Several team members have received Coke Bucks, which is an incentive when they take initiatives, identify quality issues & assist others where needed.

Becky enjoys taking her dogs on walks. She loves shopping and playing golf with her sister and dad.

Please join us in congratulating Becky Price on achieving Employee of the Month!!