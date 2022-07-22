#CocaColaOurTown: Chattanooga Celebrates 123 Years

One hundred twenty-three years ago on July 21, 1899, Chattanooga brought Coca-Cola to the world.

Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler, celebrated its 123rd anniversary with customers in its service territory. Using the hashtag #CocaColaOurTown, customers showed their love and appreciation for the iconic brand while sporting red Coca-Cola Our Town T-shirts.

“As we know, Chattanooga is a Coke town, and we are proud to call Chattanooga our town,” Coca-Cola UNITED Tennessee Valley Division Key Account Manager Luis Mora said in an interview with Local 3 News.

On July 21, the first 123 customers at Rock City, Ruby Falls and the Tennessee Aquarium received a free Coke. The first 123 customers who stepped inside a Food City store received a free Coke and so did the first 123 passengers to arrive at the Chattanooga Airport. At the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Chattanooga African American Museum, local youth toured exhibits for free. In addition the museum is donating admission tickets for 123 students.

To learn more about the history of Chattanooga Coca-Cola, click here.

IN THE NEWS: Chattanooga Coca-Cola marks 123 years in business (Chattanooga Times Free Press)