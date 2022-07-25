Robertsdale Coca-Cola Sponsors Local Tasting Experience

The Robertsdale Coca-Cola team was on site to serve Coke products to guests at the Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Flavors of the South & Culinary Fight Club tasting experience July 21 at Baldwin County Coliseum.

Flavors of the South showcased food and wine from local restaurants and caterers, while Culinary Fight Club involved 10 contestants competing to advance to Culinary Fight Fest 2022 in Chicago. Guests sampled a variety of food and drink while listening to music and participating in a silent auction.