Robertsdale Coca-Cola Sponsors Inaugural DHS Golf Tournament

Robertsdale Coca-Cola recently sponsored the inaugural Daphne High School Lady Trojans 6th Man Club Golf Tournament held July 29 at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope, Alabama. Business Development Managers Mike Brill and Tim Westerman, and Sales Operations Manager Tim Hite participated in the event, which supports the Daphne High School Lady Trojans basketball program.