Coca-Cola UNITED to Build New $15M Facility in McComb

McComb, Miss. (Aug. 5, 2022) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced plans to build a new sales and distribution center in McComb – an approximate $15 million investment. Ground-breaking is slated for early 2023 followed by an early 2024 opening. When the new facility is complete, McComb Coca-Cola Bottling Company’s expanded service territory will result in additional jobs.

“We are excited to build a new facility in McComb as it will optimize our distribution network and better serve our associates and our customers for years to come,” said Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President Scott McCallister. “This decision is part of our company’s strategic plan to invest in our expanded footprint – which has more than tripled since 2014 – to benefit our associates, as well as our customers and our communities.”

The new facility, which will sit on 12 acres off Interstate 55, will include a sales and distribution center, warehouse and office space, and will serve as a hub to distribute products to customers and other Coca-Cola facilities throughout South Mississippi and parts of Louisiana.

McComb Coca-Cola Bottling Company was established in 1907 and acquired by Coca-Cola UNITED in 1910. The business has operated in its current facility off West Presley Boulevard since 1949. Once the new facility is complete, the current facility will be put up for sale.

“The new facility will help us achieve greater customer service and operational effectiveness,” said Rocky Weigand, Coca-Cola UNITED Gulf States Division Director. “Our associates will continue to serve our customers and our communities with the same high standards.”

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula. For more information, visit cocacolaunited.com.