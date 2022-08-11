Coca-Cola UNITED

Coca-Cola Scholars Applications Are Open Through Oct. 31

High school seniors can apply now to be a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship at Cokeurl.com/Apply2022. The submission deadline is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Eastern.

As of 2022, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has provided more than $78 million in scholarships to more than 6,600 future leaders. Seven exceptional high school seniors from Coca-Cola UNITED’s local bottling footprint were among the 2022 class of Coke Scholars.

The movement to establish the Coke Scholars program was led by former Coca-Cola UNITED CEO Crawford Johnson III in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Coca-Cola in 1986. Coke Scholars later inspired the Johnson family in 1993 to establish a similar program for children, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates. Each year,  graduating seniors of UNITED employees are chosen to receive a Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship, renewable at the college of their choice for four years.

