Mobile Coca-Cola Helps Local Children Prepare for New School Year

The SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce in Tillman’s Corner hosted its annual Kid’s Day on July 30. The event prepares local children get ready for the school year with needed supplies.

Mobile Coca-Cola Office Manager Apryl Crowder and Special Events Coordinator Michael Mecom were on site at the Coca-Cola trailer, and provided Coke products, Coke pencils and Coke rulers to all attendees.

With a record crowd in attendance, more 1,300 bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed. The event also included local vendors, a petting zoo, jumping castles, face painting and more.