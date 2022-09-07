August employee of the month

Kirk’s nomination letter reads:

Kirk is a great asset to the Quality department. He has assisted with training new employees and is willing to help where he is needed.

Kirk has been with Coca-Cola UNITED for seven years. His responsibilities are testing various flavors of products that are produced daily and verifying packaging and date codes. Kirk’s favorite part of his job is ensuring that our customers are getting a quality product.

Kirk is a member of the sensory team. He was also a part of line 4 achieving their monthly goal. In his spare time, he enjoys trying different restaurants, traveling the world, and watching old movies.