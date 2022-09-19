Coca-Cola UNITED, POWERADE® Launch ‘Power Your School’ Program Supporting High School Athletic Programs in Louisiana, South Mississippi

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

cassandramickens@ccbcu.com

205-612-6779

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED, POWERADE® Launch ‘Power Your School’ Program Supporting High School Athletic Programs in Louisiana, Mississippi

22 local high school teams will win up to $5,000 to spend on athletic department needs

Baton Rouge, La. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has again teamed up with the POWERADE® Power Your School program to select 22 deserving high schools in Louisiana and South Mississippi to receive awards ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 to upgrade their athletic programs. Winning teams can spend the award as they see fit to help them achieve at a higher level.

The POWERADE® Power Your School program is designed to make an impact and build relationships with teens, parents, coaches and high schools in local communities. The goal is to power the next generation of athletes to reach their full potential. Past winners have purchased new equipment, uniforms and gear, improved practice facilities and even covered transportation costs to and from games.

“The impact of POWERADE® Power Your School has made on high school athletes is undeniable,” said Scott McCallister, Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President. “POWERADE® and Coca-Cola are part of the local communities in which we work and live, and we believe that stronger schools lead to stronger communities.”

The POWERADE® Power Your School program will provide a total of $60,000 to high school athletic programs this year. Any high school sports program location within Coca-Cola UNITED’s Louisiana and South Mississippi footprint is eligible. See locations https://cocacolaunited.com/our-locations/.

Visit https://www.poweradepoweryourschool.com/ for more details and to nominate your high school athletic program. Contest entries must be submitted no later than Nov. 30, 2022, and will be judged based on school need and creativity of submission. For official contest rules, visit https://www.poweradepoweryourschool.com/rules. No purchase necessary.

– #poweradepoweryourschool –

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. For more information, visit cocacolaunited.com.