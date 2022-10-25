Chattanooga Coca-Cola Enters Partnership With Hamilton County Schools Future Ready Institutes

Chattanooga Coca-Cola, a sales, distribution and production center of Coca-Cola UNITED, and Hamilton County Schools (HCS) Future Ready Institutes signed a five-year partnership agreement to support the Hixson High School Coca-Cola Institute of Business.

The partnership “allows for an opportunity for a unique specialization of business perspectives and continued community collaboration for HCS,” according to a story published by Chattanoogan.com. The partnership also “provides a multitude of support avenues for student growth and immersion in real-world possibilities.” HCS has 30 Future Ready Institute opportunities, all of which foster student achievement through specialized instruction and tailored learning opportunities.

“Hixson High School already has a great institute, and it’s our privilege to say we want to help enhance that a little bit,” Coca-Cola UNITED Tennessee Valley Division Director Darren Hodges said in an interview with Chattanoogan.com. “We’re excited about this and look forward to seeing these students and other students in Hamilton County as they go on to have further careers inside our county.”

