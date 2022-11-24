Coca-Cola Announces 25th Anniversary of U.S. Holiday Caravan Tour
The holidays are upon us, and Coca-Cola is celebrating the moment with the launch of its new holiday campaign – “The Holidays Always Find a Way” – which celebrates the unstoppable, magical force of the holiday season in bringing people together.
Coca-Cola and its bottling partners are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic Coca-Cola Caravan in the United States – and this year it’s spreading holiday cheer at hundreds of tour stops across the U.S. and Canada, including the Atlanta and Birmingham metro areas. Since lighting up the small screen in a TV ad that first aired in the mid-1990s, the Coke Caravan has signaled the start of the festive season for nearly three decades.
Starting Nov. 16, the Coke Caravan fleet will begin its North American tour and run through Dec. 18 – spreading holiday joy to communities over shared experiences and moments of magic.
From Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, the Coca-Cola Caravan will be making special stops in the Birmingham metro area at the following locations:
- Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart / 1007 Red Farmer Drive Hueytown, AL 35023
- Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fresh Value / 528 4th Avenue North Bessemer, AL 35020
- Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart / 1600 Montclair Road Birmingham, AL 35210
- Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly / 32 Phillips Drive Midfield, AL 35228
- Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart / 8551 Whitfield Ave. Leeds, AL 35094
- Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 830 p.m. at Fresh Value / 1001 Crossroads Plaza Drive Moody, AL 35004
- Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly / 770 Shades Mountain Plaza Hoover, AL 35226
- Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walmart / 2181 Pelham Parkway Pelham, AL 35124
- Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Birmingham Zoo / 2630 Cahaba Road Birmingham, AL 35223
From Dec. 7-11 and Dec. 14-18, the Coca-Cola Caravan will be making special stops in the Atlanta metro area at the following locations:
- Dec. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at Wayfield Foods/ 3050 MLK Jr Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA 30311
- Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Food Depot / 664 West Bankhead Highway. Villa Rica, GA 30180
- Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ronald McDonald House / 795 North Gatewood Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30329
- Dec. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. at Food Depot / 124 Bullsboro Drive Newnan, GA 30263
- Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Callaway Gardens / 17617 U.S. 27 Pine Mountain, GA 31822
- Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at World of Coke / 121 Baker Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30313
- Dec. 11 from noon to 3 at Plaza Fiesta / 4166 Buford Highway Northeast Atlanta, GA 30345
- Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gas South Arena / 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Duluth, GA 30097
- Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at Little Giant / 399 Upper Riverdale Road Jonesboro, GA 30236
- Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Walmart / 6065 Jonesboro Road Morrow, GA 30260
- Dec. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at Walmart / 98 Power Center Drive Dawsonville, GA 30534
- Dec. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Walmart / 1500 Market Place Boulevard Cumming, GA 30041
- Dec. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Walmart / 1825 Rockbridge Road Southwest Stone Mountain, GA 30087
- Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stone Mountain / 100 Robert E. Lee Boulevard Stone Mountain, GA 30083
- Dec. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at Kroger / 1931 Jesse Jewel Parkway Gainesville, GA 30501
- Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lanier Islands / 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway Buford, GA 30518
- Dec. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at Kroger / 800 Glenwood Avenue Southeast Atlanta, GA 30316
- Dec. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Kroger / 3559 Chamblee Tucker Road Atlanta, GA 30341
This year’s holiday campaign and Coke Caravan is an expression of “Real Magic,” a global Coca-Cola brand platform and philosophy launched in 2021 to invite everyone, everywhere to celebrate the magic of humanity by coming together and sharing experiences.