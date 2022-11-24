Coca-Cola Announces 25th Anniversary of U.S. Holiday Caravan Tour

The holidays are upon us, and Coca-Cola is celebrating the moment with the launch of its new holiday campaign – “The Holidays Always Find a Way” – which celebrates the unstoppable, magical force of the holiday season in bringing people together.

Coca-Cola and its bottling partners are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic Coca-Cola Caravan in the United States – and this year it’s spreading holiday cheer at hundreds of tour stops across the U.S. and Canada, including the Atlanta and Birmingham metro areas. Since lighting up the small screen in a TV ad that first aired in the mid-1990s, the Coke Caravan has signaled the start of the festive season for nearly three decades.

Starting Nov. 16, the Coke Caravan fleet will begin its North American tour and run through Dec. 18 – spreading holiday joy to communities over shared experiences and moments of magic.

From Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, the Coca-Cola Caravan will be making special stops in the Birmingham metro area at the following locations:

Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart / 1007 Red Farmer Drive Hueytown, AL 35023

Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fresh Value / 528 4 th Avenue North Bessemer, AL 35020

Avenue North Bessemer, AL 35020 Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart / 1600 Montclair Road Birmingham, AL 35210

Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly / 32 Phillips Drive Midfield, AL 35228

Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart / 8551 Whitfield Ave. Leeds, AL 35094

Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 830 p.m. at Fresh Value / 1001 Crossroads Plaza Drive Moody, AL 35004

Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly / 770 Shades Mountain Plaza Hoover, AL 35226

Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walmart / 2181 Pelham Parkway Pelham, AL 35124

Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Birmingham Zoo / 2630 Cahaba Road Birmingham, AL 35223

From Dec. 7-11 and Dec. 14-18, the Coca-Cola Caravan will be making special stops in the Atlanta metro area at the following locations:

Dec. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at Wayfield Foods/ 3050 MLK Jr Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA 30311

Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Food Depot / 664 West Bankhead Highway. Villa Rica, GA 30180

Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ronald McDonald House / 795 North Gatewood Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30329

Dec. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. at Food Depot / 124 Bullsboro Drive Newnan, GA 30263

Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Callaway Gardens / 17617 U.S. 27 Pine Mountain, GA 31822

Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at World of Coke / 121 Baker Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30313

Dec. 11 from noon to 3 at Plaza Fiesta / 4166 Buford Highway Northeast Atlanta, GA 30345

Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gas South Arena / 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Duluth, GA 30097

Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at Little Giant / 399 Upper Riverdale Road Jonesboro, GA 30236

Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Walmart / 6065 Jonesboro Road Morrow, GA 30260

Dec. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at Walmart / 98 Power Center Drive Dawsonville, GA 30534

Dec. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Walmart / 1500 Market Place Boulevard Cumming, GA 30041

Dec. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Walmart / 1825 Rockbridge Road Southwest Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stone Mountain / 100 Robert E. Lee Boulevard Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Dec. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at Kroger / 1931 Jesse Jewel Parkway Gainesville, GA 30501

Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lanier Islands / 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway Buford, GA 30518

Dec. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at Kroger / 800 Glenwood Avenue Southeast Atlanta, GA 30316

Dec. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Kroger / 3559 Chamblee Tucker Road Atlanta, GA 30341

This year’s holiday campaign and Coke Caravan is an expression of “Real Magic,” a global Coca-Cola brand platform and philosophy launched in 2021 to invite everyone, everywhere to celebrate the magic of humanity by coming together and sharing experiences.