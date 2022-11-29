Search Begins for Historic Coca-Cola Mural Image in Calera, Alabama

Calera Main Street is asking for help to find historical references for what is believed to be an old Coca-Cola advertising mural located in an alley off Highway 25 in downtown Calera, Alabama. The program has plans to restore the old mural as part of revitalizing the historic district and adding public art to the area. Calera Main Street met with several leaders from Coca-Cola UNITED to ask for help with the restoration process.

“We’re very excited that Calera Main Street approached us in their pursuit to restore such an iconic mural,” said Andy Britton, Coca-Cola UNITED Director of Public Affairs and Communications, Central Region. “We believe the opportunity to preserve this piece of the past is part of the foundation for the future growth of our company’s relationship with our customers and communities.”