Applications Open for 2023 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship

Attention Coca-Cola UNITED associates! Applications are now open for the 2023 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Approaching its 30th year, the program awards 20 renewable scholarships (eight $5,000 scholarships and 12 $3,000 scholarships) to the children, grandchildren, stepchildren and step-grandchildren of UNITED associates.

Check your eligibility status online at cocacolaunited.com/scholarship-application. The application window runs from Dec. 1, 2022, through March 15, 2023.

For the full list of 2022 winners, click here.

