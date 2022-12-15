Coca-Cola UNITED Announces $85 Million Investment In Macon, Georgia Facility

Warehouse Expansion , Upgrades To Generate Approximately 50 New Jobs

Macon, Georgia (Dec. 15, 2022) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced an $85 million investment in its Macon, Georgia facility, expanding the existing warehouse, installing a state-of-the-art warehousing system and optimizing distribution operations that will benefit associates, customers and communities in the greater Macon area. The expansion is also expected to generate approximately 50 new jobs at the Macon facility.

“This investment will create an enhanced and more efficient working environment for our associates, and provide a higher level of service for our customers and communities in Macon and surrounding areas for decades to come,” said Crawford Jones, Vice President of Coca-Cola UNITED’s East Region, which spans most of the state of Georgia.

Macon Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Eddie Cummins added the expansion is the latest example of Coca-Cola UNITED’s long-term commitment to the Macon community and the Peach State.

“We appreciate the great support from our state and local officials as we move forward in this project, and we look forward to our continued partnerships as we strive to provide exemplary service,” Cummins said.

Coca-Cola UNITED will expand its Macon Coca-Cola warehouse located at 1780 Jennifer Drive by approximately 260,000 square feet, as well as install the leading-edge Vertique warehousing system that is among the most advanced in the beverage industry.

“We have seen the benefits first-hand in our other Coca-Cola UNITED facilities that use this Vertique technology,” said Jones, citing installations at Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola and most recently Tifton Coca-Cola in Georgia. “The system improves the process of fulfilling customer orders and puts less stress on our associates.”

Construction is slated to begin during the first quarter of 2023. The expansion is the latest chapter of Coca-Cola’s 120-year history in Macon, where bottling operations began in 1902. Macon Coca-Cola joined the Coca-Cola UNITED family of local bottlers in 2017 and currently employs approximately 228 associates. The facility serves 18 counties and sells and distributes about 7.2 million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. For more information, visit cocacolaunited.com.