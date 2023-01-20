North Metro, Lawrenceville Associates Inducted Into Local 100 Black Men Chapter

Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola associate Greg Brown (On-Premise Area Manager) and Lawrenceville Coca-Cola associate Alex Hernandez (Large Store Operations Manager) have been inducted into 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta. Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola associate Rico Shakespeare (Large Store Operations Manager) has been inducted into the inaugural Emerging 100 of North Metro Atlanta class.

A chapter of 100 Black Men of America, 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta “seeks to serve as a beacon of leadership by utilizing our diverse talents to create environments where our children are motivated to achieve.” The chapter, which serves Cobb, North Fulton and Gwinnett Counties, also strives to empower youth to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economic and social fabric of their communities.

Established in 1992, 100 Black of North Metro Atlanta is focused on mentorship. Its “Men of Tomorrow” mentoring program, which targets at-risk youth and provides group mentoring to more than 100 youth on a bi-weekly basis, is the chapter’s strongest and most effective initiative. “North Metro members are dedicated to empowering our youth to reach their full potential,” according to the chapter’s website. “The chapter places a strong emphasis on academic excellence and has almost a 100 percent graduation rate for mentees enrolled in mentoring programs.

In addition, the chapter has developed a “Mentoring Across a Lifetime” program that focuses on health and wellness, financial literacy and economic empowerment for youth and adults.