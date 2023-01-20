North Metro, Lawrenceville Associates Inducted Into Local 100 Black Men Chapter
Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola associate Greg Brown (On-Premise Area Manager) and Lawrenceville Coca-Cola associate Alex Hernandez (Large Store Operations Manager) have been inducted into 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta. Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola associate Rico Shakespeare (Large Store Operations Manager) has been inducted into the inaugural Emerging 100 of North Metro Atlanta class.
A chapter of 100 Black Men of America, 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta “seeks to serve as a beacon of leadership by utilizing our diverse talents to create environments where our children are motivated to achieve.” The chapter, which serves Cobb, North Fulton and Gwinnett Counties, also strives to empower youth to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economic and social fabric of their communities.