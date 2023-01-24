Robertsdale Coca-Cola Named Large Business of the Year by Central Baldwin Chamber

The Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce presented Robertsdale Coca-Cola with its Large Business of Year Award at its annual banquet held Jan. 19 at Baldwin County Coliseum.

The banquet is the Central Baldwin Chamber’s largest and most attended membership meeting of the year. During the event, accomplishments of the previous year are celebrated with awards. The banquet has an average attendance of 400 people which includes elected officials and members of the Chamber and Board of Directors.

Robertsdale Coca-Cola associates in attendance to accept the award were Margo Devine, Office Manager; Tim Hite, Manager-Sales Operations; Tim Paul, Area Manager-Small Store; Chad Phillips, Area Manager-On Premise; and Ken Tolbert, Area Manager-Large Store.

Robertsdale Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Keith Watson said associates live by Coca-Cola UNITED’s core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect, and that earning the Chamber’s Large Business of the Year Award is a reflection of that dedication.

“It’s a great honor and makes me extremely proud to be a part of this team,” Watson said.

The Central Baldwin Chamber serves the communities of Robertsdale, Loxley, Silverhill and Summerdale.