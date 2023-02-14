Coca-Cola UNITED Team Attends Annual Florida Beverage Association Fly-In

Members of the Coca-Cola UNITED team met with Florida state senators and representatives during the annual Florida Beverage Association (FBA) Fly-In in Tallahassee on Feb. 8.

The Fly-In is a face-to-face experience that allows FBA’s dedicated leadership team to gather as a unified group and educate policymakers on the role the beverage industry plays in Florida in terms of jobs and economic impact, as well as in industry leadership initiatives such as Every Bottle Back and the Balanced Calories Initiative.

Tallahassee Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Brian Tucker and Coca-Cola UNITED Public Affairs and Communications Director Andy Britton met with Florida state Sen. Doug Broxson, state Rep. Philip “Griff” Griffitts and state Rep. Jay Trumbull during the Fly-In. Broxson’s district includes the Pensacola Coca-Cola sales and distribution center, and Griffitts’ and Trumbull’s districts include the Panama City Coca-Cola distribution territory.

The Fly-In is just one example of how FBA continually seeks to strengthen connections statewide to further the interests of the companies who are dedicated to bringing the finest quality sodas, teas, juices, water and other beverage options to consumers throughout the Florida community. Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state territory includes four sales and distribution centers in Florida – Panama City, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Valparaiso.