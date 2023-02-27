Meet Coke-A-Nut: Dothan Coca-Cola Names Giant Peanut Sculpture

The results are in! After a unanimous vote, Dothan Coca-Cola associates have settled on a name for the giant peanut sculpture located on site at their sales and distribution center – Coke-A-Nut.

Dothan, Alabama is known as the “Peanut Capital of the World,” as approximately half of the peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of the city. Dothan also hosts the National Peanut Festival each fall, celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage and the end of the harvest season.

Giant peanut sculptures can be spotted on every street corner in town thanks to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) public art project “Peanuts Around Town.” The project provided funding for two new murals in the historic downtown area. Local businesses, civic organizations and individuals can purchase and decorate their peanut as they see fit.

Dothan Coca-Cola’s Coke-A-Nut is one of more than 70 5-foot high sculptures throughout the city made entirely of fiberglass. Prior to permanent installation by the city, the “nutty” sculptures are filled with concrete and weigh approximately 400 pounds.

Each sculpture is as unique as the individual organization itself. Coke-A-Nut, for example, sports a Coca-Cola uniform complete with a Coca-Cola hand truck and an ice-cold bottle of Coca-Cola in hand.

What goes better together than Coca-Cola and peanuts?

