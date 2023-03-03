Coca-Cola UNITED

Walker Jones Legacy Support Scholars Fund Announced at Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars Luncheon

Representatives from Coca-Cola North America and Coca-Cola UNITED are pictured at the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars luncheon held at The University of Alabama March 2.

Coca-Cola UNITED representatives were thrilled to join friends from Coca-Cola North America at the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars luncheon held at The University of Alabama March 2. Since 2006, The Coca-Cola Foundation has donated $4 million to support first generation scholars at UA.

The new Walker Jones Legacy Support Scholars Fund is named for Coca-Cola UNITED’s retired Community Relations Director.

It was announced during the luncheon that a new $250,000 endowment named for retired Coca-Cola UNITED Community Relations Director Walker Jones will be established by UA with funding from Coca-Cola North America. The Walker Jones Legacy Support Scholars Fund, recognizing Walker’s contributions to the university and its students, will support first generation scholars and provide them with the critical services they need.

Congratulations to this year’s scholars and to Walker!

For more information about the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship Program, click here.

This year’s Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars are pictured with University of Alabama President Stuart Bell and represenatives for Coca-Cola North America and Coca-Cola UNITED.

