Walker Jones Legacy Support Scholars Fund Announced at Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars Luncheon

Coca-Cola UNITED representatives were thrilled to join friends from Coca-Cola North America at the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars luncheon held at The University of Alabama March 2. Since 2006, The Coca-Cola Foundation has donated $4 million to support first generation scholars at UA.

It was announced during the luncheon that a new $250,000 endowment named for retired Coca-Cola UNITED Community Relations Director Walker Jones will be established by UA with funding from Coca-Cola North America. The Walker Jones Legacy Support Scholars Fund, recognizing Walker’s contributions to the university and its students, will support first generation scholars and provide them with the critical services they need.

Congratulations to this year’s scholars and to Walker!

For more information about the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship Program, click here.