Robertsdale Coca-Cola Surprises Local Man For His Birthday

James Kean’s lifelong dream has been to be a “Coca-Cola man.” That dream became a reality recently when Robertsdale Coca-Cola surprised Kean for his 22nd birthday.

Kean, who has special needs, has loved Coca-Cola for a long time, said his mother, Christine Carter.

“From the moment he put a Coca-Cola to his lips, he said ‘ahh,’ he loved it. It was love at first sip, right James?”

“We’ve used it for reinforcement to help James with his disabilities and such – it’s always brought many smiles and so much joy,” Carter told WALA Fox 10 News in Mobile, Alabama.

When Kean’s birthday rolled around, his family reached out to see if a Coca-Cola truck could drive by their house. Robertsdale Coca-Cola did just that and one better, surprising James with Coca-Cola swag. Kean also spent time with Robertsdale Coca-Cola Delivery Merchandiser Rusty Ryan, who showed him the ropes on how to be a Coca-Cola man.

