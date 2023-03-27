February Employee of the Month

Calvin Thomas has achieved employee of the month for February.

Calvin’s nomination letter reads:

Calvin has displayed a level of professionalism far above his peers.

Calvin never hesitates to take on additional responsibilities to make sure the team operates smoothly. Calvin volunteers as needed on other lines. Calvin is the first to offer assistance.

Calvin has been with the company for 10 years. He is a machine Operator 2 for line 3 bottle line. Although Calvin has an extensive background in multiple areas, Calvin is eager to learn new things to adapt to operational demands. Calvin embodies the Core Values on which the company stands.

In his spare time, he enjoys collecting shoes.