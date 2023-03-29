Mobile Coca-Cola Receives ‘Friends of the Chamber’ Recognition

Mobile Coca-Cola was recently presented with the “Friends of the Chamber” certificate at the SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce’s (SWMCC) March 2023 luncheon in recognition of the team’s event sponsorships in 2022.

Pictured, from left to right, Curtis Polk, SWMCC President; Apryl Crowder, Mobile Coca-Cola Office Manager; Charles Harris, Mobile Coca-Cola On-Premise Business Development Manager; and Sharon Murrill, SWMCC Board of Directors.

The Chamber luncheon is an opportunity for attendees to highlight their businesses and provide information about their services.