Panama City Coca-Cola Named Superintendent’s Business Partner of the Month

Bay District Schools selected Panama City Coca-Cola as the first-ever recipient of the Superintendent’s Business Partner of the Month award, recognizing local businesses that go above and beyond for students, faculty and staff.

“These guys provide endless support for our schools, our special events, our students and their families, and we are so, so grateful to them,” Bay District Schools said in a recent Facebook post.

Panama City Coca-Cola associates were presented the inaugural honor during a March school board meeting.