Mobile Coca-Cola Volunteers at Drive-Thru First Reponders Day Event

The Mobile Coca-Cola settlement team recently volunteered at the annual First Responders Appreciation Day at the SouthWest Mobile Chamber of Commerce. The event was a drive-thru service for all first responders to grab a free lunch, an ice-cold Coca-Cola beverage of their choice and a goody bag as a thank you for all they do in the community.