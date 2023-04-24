Coca-Cola UNITED Participates in Love the Boot Week in Louisiana

Coca-Cola UNITED’s seven locations in Louisiana participated in cleanup and beautification events as part of Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Love the Boot Week April 17-23.

Known as Louisiana’s largest statewide litter removal and beautification effort, Love the Boot Week aims to create a clean Louisiana for future generations and educate citizens to change attitudes and behaviors that cause litter.

Coca-Cola UNITED’s West Region team hosted cleanups with Osprey Initiative, a Mobile, Alabama-based company that specializes in developing innovative and tailored solutions to environmental issues and challenges. Over the last year, The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola UNITED have jointly given $130,000 to the Osprey Initiative to fund environmental sustainability programs across Louisiana.

Osprey Initiative will create a closed loop system with most the beverage containers collected during Love the Boot Week, reusing the materials to create new containers.

For more information about Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Love the Boot Week, click here.