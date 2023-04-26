“Farewell” Message from Claude Nielsen

April 25, 2023

Dear Coca‑Cola UNITED colleagues,

As I take my leave as Chairman of Coca‑Cola UNITED, I want you all to know I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of this amazing enterprise. UNITED is special: exceptional brands, exceptional associates, and an unrivaled local operating model. It has been an honor to work alongside you over the last 43 years and winning together!

Coca‑Cola UNITED is very fortunate to have the talented Board of Directors and Leadership Team that have been assembled. They are the right people at the right time and are resolute in their commitment to our Purpose and our Values. They will lead wisely; you can depend on them.

These are exciting times for our Company with virtually unlimited possibilities! It is with great confidence and optimism I know our best days remain ahead of us. You may be assured that I will be celebrating your inevitable, future successes.

I say “farewell” with an abundance of wonderful memories, and I thank you for your support, our partnership and, above all, your friendship………hoping one day our paths will cross again.

With sincere respect, admiration, and gratitude,